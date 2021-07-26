 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:48am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from $53 to $5.6. TAL Education shares fell 22.3% to $4.66 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) from $200 to $235. Casey's shares rose 1.3% to $195.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) price target from $16 to $20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.1% to $14.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from $400 to $500. Generac shares gained 1.1% to close at $449.64 on Friday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) from $45.7 to $13. Youdao shares fell 18.8% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
  • CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) price target from $12.5 to $3.2. New Oriental Education shares dipped 24.9% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) price target from $310 to $360. Carvana shares fell 1% to $335.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs reduced Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) price target from $20 to $2.6. Gaotu Techedu shares dipped 29.6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
  • CLSA reduced Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) price target from $128 to $114. Bilibili shares fell 8.4% to $87.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $183 to $186. Celanese shares rose 0.2% to $153.05 in pre-market trading.

