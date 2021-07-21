12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 8.33% to $1.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $27.89. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 7.55% to $24.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares rose 7.2% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock increased by 7.1% to $537.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 7.0% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.7 million.
Losers
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares declined by 6.75% to $85.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 5.14% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) stock declined by 4.5% to $137.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares declined by 4.28% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 3.85% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock declined by 3.75% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion.
