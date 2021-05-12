Cramer Gives His Opinion On Broadcom, Chipotle And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) got a lot of people spooked because it makes parts for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and people are worried about Apple. He finds Broadcom too cheap to sell.

Cramer recognizes the need to play the uranium cycle and stocks like Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC), but he advised a viewer to hop off a uranium cycle at a certain point.

He loves Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS).

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) is dead money, said Cramer.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is a buy and the company can pass on the increased wages costs, said Cramer.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is just okay and that is not enough for Cramer to buy it.

Cramer said to a viewer that he can stay long Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET), but he prefers Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD). The whole group is working, he added.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is still the cheapest financial, said Cramer. He would not sell it.