10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $2.0 million 39.2K 64.7K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $90.5K 10.6K 1.9K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $27.9K 4.2K 1.3K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $68.0K 5.0K 1.1K BURL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $190.00 $32.7K 86 851 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $29.0K 6.6K 322 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $120.00 $1.0 million 91 236 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $105.00 $66.0K 3.3K 233 CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.00 $154.0K 38 140 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $1600.00 $81.3K 69 70

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $517.0 per contract. There were 39271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 860 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 10635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 368 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 4268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 5094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BURL BURL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 368 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 6611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 704 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $4855.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX CROX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on February 16, 2024. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 3341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 732 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI MELI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $1600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.3K, with a price of $10170.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

