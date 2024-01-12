10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/12/24 $217.50 $27.9K 10.5K 84.5K F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $10.00 $84.0K 38.0K 2.1K LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.00 $624.0K 206 1.6K ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $70.00 $257.5K 766 870 WOOF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $69.9K 48 786 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $3.00 $38.2K 12.0K 575 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.00 $645.0K 257 500 CAKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $30.00 $60.0K 201 500 PENN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.50 $39.3K 328 360 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $30.0K 2.6K 344

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 10510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 38013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $624.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 16, 2024. Parties traded 548 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOOF WOOF, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 735 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 688 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 563 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 12083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 735 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $645.0K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAKE CAKE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $331.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 707 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.