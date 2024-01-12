10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $550.00 $57.6K 20.4K 20.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $40.00 $25.0K 19.7K 14.9K DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $65.00 $29.1K 7.5K 6.9K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $48.6K 7.6K 3.6K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/12/24 $500.00 $25.6K 1.6K 3.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/26/24 $185.00 $26.4K 11.1K 2.0K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $25.8K 17.1K 872 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $55.7K 1.4K 868 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.00 $50.8K 650 601 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $75.00 $28.2K 2.0K 553

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $768.0 per contract. There were 20443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 19707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 7558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 79 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 7657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1284.0 per contract. There were 1683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 11198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 17164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $688.0 per contract. There were 1447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 735 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 2011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

