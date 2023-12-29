10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/05/24 $247.50 $26.4K 1.3K 4.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $155.00 $29.2K 4.3K 2.1K REAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $2.00 $30.0K 13.4K 2.0K APTV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $100.00 $940.0K 43 2.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $115.0K 1.2K 1.0K TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $95.00 $35.0K 2.7K 834 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/05/24 $76.00 $37.6K 1.9K 581 TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $40.2K 4.7K 562 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/05/24 $21.00 $63.2K 276 359 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $150.00 $326.2K 2.8K 257

Explanation

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 5, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 1309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 4369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REAL REAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 16, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 13406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APTV APTV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $940.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 1247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX TJX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 5, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 1940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR TPR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 4716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.2K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 2884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

