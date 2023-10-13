10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $270.00 $126.7K 250 741 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $41.00 $45.6K 797 399 CARR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $52.50 $25.0K 1.0K 279 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $180.00 $44.4K 409 262 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $600.00 $153.5K 168 232 BCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $75.00 $64.5K 67 220 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $380.00 $114.8K 445 202 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $110.00 $35.2K 1.4K 63 BCC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $35.3K 142 34 NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/03/23 $515.00 $25.0K 2 6

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $2535.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CARR CARR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on December 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 462 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.5K, with a price of $3070.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCO BCO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT LMT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.8K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCC BCC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOC NOC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 3, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $515.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

