10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/13/23 $460.00 $136.5K 10.8K 61.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $180.00 $182.0K 59.5K 22.1K TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $59.00 $81.6K 492 6.9K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $325.00 $25.1K 18.7K 3.2K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $17.00 $375.6K 5.1K 2.3K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $160.00 $48.2K 2.1K 1.6K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/10/23 $950.00 $112.3K 656 560 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/27/23 $68.50 $56.3K 100 420 FTNT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $56.00 $27.3K 879 277 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $270.00 $74.8K 381 236

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 10879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1167 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 59505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1811 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $399.0 per contract. There were 18705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on December 15, 2023. Parties traded 2248 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $375.6K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 5151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $481.0 per contract. There were 2170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 10, 2023. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.3K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 27, 2023. This event was a transfer of 383 contract(s) at a $68.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTNT FTNT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $4160.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

