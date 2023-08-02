10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 4, 2023. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 20175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 4, 2023. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 14626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 14494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 4, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 8402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 4, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $303.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT GT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 246 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 23203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG BKNG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 534 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.5K, with a price of $58256.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

