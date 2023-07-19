10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $140.7K 62.5K 3.5K USB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $35.00 $78.0K 9.4K 1.6K JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $150.00 $59.0K 5.4K 953 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $90.00 $31.5K 1.2K 631 EWBC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $60.00 $50.0K 61 568 KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $25.0K 2.6K 516 FHN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $13.00 $66.9K 20 447 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $320.00 $33.6K 1.6K 192 TFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $32.50 $41.3K 2.8K 148 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/28/23 $90.00 $175.1K 1.1K 141

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.7K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 62515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB USB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 9489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 184 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 5499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EWBC EWBC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KEY KEY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FHN FHN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 446 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $2240.0 per contract. There were 1640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFC TFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.1K, with a price of $1754.0 per contract. There were 1139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

