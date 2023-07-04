10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $17.50 $48.2K 31.5K 10.4K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $285.00 $30.4K 2.4K 7.6K NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/07/23 $440.00 $66.7K 1.5K 5.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $257.5K 9.2K 3.0K BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $130.00 $30.9K 1.3K 1.6K RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/07/23 $40.00 $56.2K 1.8K 1.5K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $90.00 $26.2K 6.5K 1.2K AMC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/28/23 $5.50 $34.0K 2.2K 800 VZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $40.00 $26.7K 18.6K 314 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $90.00 $29.5K 1.5K 118

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2097 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 31576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 2426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $666.0 per contract. There were 1582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 563 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 9200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 1369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 6596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 28, 2023. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 2268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 18622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV LYV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 1563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.