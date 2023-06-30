10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $70.00 $31.5K 8.2K 956 MDRX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $10.00 $31.3K 8 575 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $150.00 $117.0K 170 527 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $220.00 $31.6K 301 274 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $135.00 $44.3K 79 189 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $77.50 $40.8K 2.0K 86 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/14/23 $280.00 $46.2K 11 81 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $35.00 $25.2K 1.8K 77 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $580.00 $237.2K 63 73 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/14/23 $290.00 $26.2K 0 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CVS CVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 8234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDRX MDRX, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $791.0 per contract. There were 301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on February 16, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD GILD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 14, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 1856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.2K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG ISRG, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 14, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $5253.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.