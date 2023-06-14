10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $260.00 $47.6K 22.9K 118.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $17.50 $68.0K 39.6K 22.6K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $7.50 $28.9K 11.1K 2.9K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $30.00 $31.0K 1.0K 2.1K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $37.00 $55.2K 21.5K 1.1K CAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $25.00 $45.0K 1.1K 407 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2800.00 $31.0K 1.3K 104 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $90.00 $92.4K 183 101 PHM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $67.50 $38.1K 1.0K 76 PENN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $20.00 $32.7K 62 52

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 22958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 39640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 11104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 23, 2023. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 21562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAL CAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 1361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $924.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHM PHM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

