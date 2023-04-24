10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $140.00 $43.4K 627 1.6K NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $37.8K 1.5K 642 PHG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $22.50 $61.4K 0 430 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $35.2K 10.8K 419 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/28/23 $480.00 $29.0K 1.0K 330 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $160.00 $73.5K 1.5K 204 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $325.00 $34.5K 0 125 QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $85.00 $115.6K 284 123 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $240.00 $50.2K 130 87 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $330.00 $28.9K 309 78

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 270 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 641 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 1555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHG PHG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 634 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 10832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HCA HCA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 235 day(s) on December 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QDEL QDEL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.6K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

