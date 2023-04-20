10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $165.00 $33.8K 24.6K 139.0K HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $305.00 $31.2K 649 4.5K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $330.0K 5.5K 571 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $115.00 $50.0K 1.5K 247 WSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $100.00 $59.8K 824 210 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $140.00 $28.8K 100 200 AZO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $2500.00 $58.2K 13 163 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $1800.00 $30.4K 746 160 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $140.00 $33.6K 715 125 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $185.00 $166.0K 158 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 24623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 5520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN LEN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM WSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX CROX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZO AZO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $1800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 638 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.0K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

