10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/23 $190.00 $34.2K 8.9K 48.5K SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/23 $104.00 $44.6K 2.1K 1.8K LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/23 $205.00 $29.5K 185 1.5K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $49.2K 9.0K 316 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $365.00 $25.1K 781 313 BURL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $200.00 $62.2K 68 300 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/23 $520.00 $44.2K 55 288 MTN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $220.00 $79.0K 794 201 LEVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $12.00 $35.0K 0 121 PHM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $37.4K 446 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 8957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 2129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 9096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BURL BURL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 75 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTN MTN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEVI LEVI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM PHM, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

