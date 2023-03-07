10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/10/23 $200.00 $62.1K 31.3K 73.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $94.00 $45.8K 4.7K 2.9K GRPN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $7.00 $27.1K 944 2.5K CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/24/23 $130.00 $60.0K 1.3K 1.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.00 $55.7K 700 784 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $50.5K 531 268 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $185.00 $80.1K 0 122 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $120.00 $93.4K 1.5K 101 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $140.00 $37.7K 2.2K 79 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $60.00 $29.4K 460 45

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 10, 2023. This event was a transfer of 345 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 31329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 4780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN GRPN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 777 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX CROX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 24, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 682 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 682 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $934.0 per contract. There were 1563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLTR DLTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

