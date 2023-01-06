10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $39.5K 78.9K 2.8K BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/13/23 $300.00 $77.6K 556 2.1K ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/10/23 $290.00 $161.8K 1 310 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $100.00 $128.1K 2.4K 143 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $370.00 $93.6K 66 135 MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $115.00 $60.0K 350 125 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $250.00 $56.7K 122 82 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $275.00 $75.0K 49 71 CI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $310.00 $59.6K 110 41 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $560.00 $28.2K 142 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TEVA TEVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 78973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 13, 2023. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG ISRG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 10, 2023. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.8K, with a price of $522.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS CVS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.1K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 2479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.6K, with a price of $2465.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI CI, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 742 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $5640.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

