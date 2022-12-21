10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/22 $137.00 $52.7K 2.4K 26.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $11.00 $30.2K 2.6K 3.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $82.0K 30.5K 2.2K RENT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $40.2K 2.5K 2.0K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $28.8K 7.6K 1.8K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/27/23 $87.00 $26.2K 476 1.3K DASH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $35.00 $25.4K 1.9K 376 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $42.0K 876 111 WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $100.00 $54.4K 157 80 MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $145.00 $53.0K 25 50

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $327.0 per contract. There were 2494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 954 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 30511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RENT RENT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 2565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 7696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 27, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WSM WSM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $681.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR MAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

