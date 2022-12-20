10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/22 $140.00 $51.7K 16.3K 68.2K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $44.4K 1.6K 1.1K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/30/22 $105.00 $27.2K 549 1.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $90.00 $48.9K 14.8K 479 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $2300.00 $366.5K 217 394 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/06/23 $90.00 $88.6K 309 302 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $52.50 $57.0K 262 204 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $100.00 $29.1K 1.6K 168 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/30/22 $40.00 $36.8K 424 159 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/30/22 $320.00 $129.8K 351 125

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 16382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 30, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 14852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG BKNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $366.5K, with a price of $36655.0 per contract. There were 217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 6, 2023. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 1610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $624.0 per contract. There were 424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 30, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.8K, with a price of $1288.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

