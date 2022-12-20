10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $295.5K 249 10.3K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/30/22 $38.50 $31.2K 506 3.0K FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/22 $165.00 $52.9K 1.6K 1.6K UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $118.5K 11.1K 569 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $74.1K 2.3K 380 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $69.6K 1.4K 290 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/27/23 $80.00 $48.9K 68 261 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $145.00 $263.2K 3.4K 236 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $30.00 $40.5K 8.4K 227 PWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $36.2K 122 142

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5001 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $295.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 30, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $38.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 529 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.5K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 11189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 395 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV LUV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 395 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on January 27, 2023. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 395 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.2K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 3439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM ZIM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 8470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PWR PWR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.