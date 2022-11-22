10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $25.3K 40.9K 1.4K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $172.50 $26.4K 395 1.2K NVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $82.50 $39.0K 4.3K 1.1K ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $265.00 $48.7K 216 349 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $180.00 $30.4K 578 322 TGTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $9.00 $40.7K 609 249 KURA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $29.8K 324 229 AHCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $40.9K 1 200 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $295.00 $25.0K 48 137 PRTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $98.7K 156 125

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 40957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVS NVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 4395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG ISRG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX TGTX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 232 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KURA KURA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AHCO AHCO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2502.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTA PRTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

