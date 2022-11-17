10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $47.3K 29.7K 105.5K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $11.50 $41.6K 5.2K 6.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $98.00 $38.7K 3.8K 4.0K CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $27.4K 1.3K 3.1K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $46.00 $38.3K 420 1.9K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $252.6K 5.1K 1.4K WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $82.00 $75.2K 83 1.0K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/25/22 $55.00 $25.6K 609 900 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $40.5K 17.7K 654 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $43.4K 210 406

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 29740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 2463 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 5255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG CPNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 1357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 723 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.6K, with a price of $7655.0 per contract. There were 5199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 752 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 17714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 792 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

