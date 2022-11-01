10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $245.00 $53.4K 9.5K 64.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $98.00 $25.4K 5.3K 17.2K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $31.00 $123.0K 3.1K 1.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $61.2K 16 1.5K CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $27.00 $28.0K 5.0K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $48.76 $144.8K 2.1K 971 M PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $15.00 $122.2K 672 965 KBH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $32.00 $35.0K 107 500 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/11/22 $112.00 $26.2K 87 219 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $50.4K 9.3K 178

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 4, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 9557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 4, 2022. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 5384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 3100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 5011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 857 contract(s) at a $48.76 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.8K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 2139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M M, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 926 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KBH KBH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 11, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 9324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

