10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $220.00 $119.3K 15.8K 110.8K CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $51.8K 10.3K 4.1K LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $81.00 $180.0K 3.5K 3.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $35.5K 384 2.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $110.00 $89.5K 58.1K 1.2K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $113.00 $34.2K 497 861 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/11/22 $65.00 $50.1K 0 644 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $23.00 $35.1K 856 134 CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $37.00 $32.5K 102 100 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $240.00 $41.4K 2.1K 84

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.3K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 15817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 10397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN LEN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.5K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 58115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 4, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DG DG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 2125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

