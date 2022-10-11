10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $220.00 $232.6K 17.8K 69.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $114.00 $89.2K 4.0K 5.1K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $25.00 $44.8K 1.6K 3.2K TJX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/11/22 $69.00 $171.5K 15 1.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $30.4K 4.2K 1.5K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $26.1K 2.9K 747 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $74.00 $110.0K 3 690 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $21.00 $33.0K 352 495 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $41.00 $38.9K 677 277 FL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $31.50 $26.6K 1.9K 205

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 415 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 17814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.2K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 4086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 390 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX TJX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 11, 2022. Parties traded 1715 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 4238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL FL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $31.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.