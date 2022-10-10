10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $227.50 $52.5K 2.4K 16.4K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $6.50 $66.1K 15.1K 11.6K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $54.0K 6.5K 5.0K TJX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $60.00 $168.0K 2.8K 3.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $113.00 $29.7K 998 2.1K CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $35.7K 243 1.5K ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $108.00 $32.5K 402 811 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $20.00 $50.6K 6.6K 667 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $80.00 $35.2K 1.8K 435 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $24.00 $52.0K 97 263

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 2422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 15174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 4500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 6523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 2861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 6603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 425 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 1834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

