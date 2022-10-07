10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.00 $44.2K 40.1K 3.0K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $65.5K 12.6K 2.8K VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $112.00 $61.4K 174 574 OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $182.7K 30.4K 395 HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $36.1K 902 150 RRC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $35.00 $28.0K 0 130 PSX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $94.00 $25.3K 52 127 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $157.70 $71.5K 272 100 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $25.5K 10.8K 100 SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $37.50 $74.0K 0 62

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PBR PBR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1106 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 40186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 12615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLO VLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 455 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY OXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.7K, with a price of $4940.0 per contract. There were 30443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAL HAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RRC RRC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSX PSX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FANG FANG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $157.70 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVX CVX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 10806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHEL SHEL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

