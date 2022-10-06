10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $31.2K 596 2.7K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $100.6K 10.0K 1.0K DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $125.5K 10.4K 799 HAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.50 $26.2K 118 571 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $100.00 $133.2K 489 412 PBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $12.50 $48.0K 1.3K 401 AMPY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $10.00 $36.0K 398 210 MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $108.00 $50.0K 41 178 BTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $32.4K 10.5K 65 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $67.50 $86.7K 5.6K 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BP BP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 976 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLB SLB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1360 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.6K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 10011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DVN DVN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.5K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 10479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAL HAL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY OXY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBT PBT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMPY AMPY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPC MPC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTU BTU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 106 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 10543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 106 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $3471.0 per contract. There were 5622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

