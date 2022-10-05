10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $250.00 $30.8K 6.9K 7.4K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $448.0K 3.6K 1.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $200.00 $100.1K 4.3K 1.5K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $120.00 $76.6K 1.8K 1.2K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $93.00 $49.1K 108 871 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $39.2K 19.5K 852 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $262.50 $25.2K 46 661 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $27.0K 78 607 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $101.8K 1.0K 514 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $8.00 $27.6K 1.1K 278

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 6964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 896 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $448.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 3673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 163 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 385 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.1K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 1899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 471 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 19528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

