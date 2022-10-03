10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $240.00 $39.3K 14.0K 101.9K LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $36.4K 20.1K 18.2K DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $87.5K 294 3.4K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $97.6K 3.3K 2.2K LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $187.50 $49.8K 102 1.9K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $85.00 $34.5K 519 1.8K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $12.00 $25.8K 2.1K 1.5K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $63.00 $151.3K 968 1.1K W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $245.1K 2.8K 732 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $38.2K 21.6K 284

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 14000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18236 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $2.0 per contract. There were 20144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS DKS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 307 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 939 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.6K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 3306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 983 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.3K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.1K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $382.0 per contract. There were 21651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.