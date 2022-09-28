10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $285.00 $53.3K 10.9K 72.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $120.00 $37.7K 4.0K 4.7K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $43.00 $28.4K 353 3.4K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.50 $132.8K 160 2.7K XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.50 $35.6K 3.3K 2.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $15.00 $74.9K 531 340 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $65.00 $26.0K 954 306 DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $150.00 $28.5K 34 140 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $60.0K 689 109 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $255.00 $26.8K 158 80

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 10945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 4052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.8K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 3372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 339 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 306 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLTR DLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $1001.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

