10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $150.00 $29.5K 8.7K 115.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $237.50 $29.1K 5.2K 5.4K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $52.00 $53.0K 3.4K 2.6K ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $295.00 $405.7K 520 1.0K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $46.2K 480 939 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $7.00 $43.2K 611 518 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $55.2K 1.9K 390 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $32.6K 0 302 ADP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $117.4K 2.8K 232 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $295.00 $108.2K 435 193

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 8762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 5248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 547 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 3418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 644 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $405.7K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 515 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 261 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 302 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADP ADP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.4K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 2867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA MA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.2K, with a price of $2165.0 per contract. There were 435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

