10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $35.7K 21.3K 3.9K SCHW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $75.00 $61.3K 1.7K 403 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $100.00 $198.9K 2.0K 211 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $49.8K 507 189 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $37.50 $27.4K 1.0K 173 BLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $650.00 $91.3K 380 70 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $270.00 $97.0K 133 57 CME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $77.8K 11 36 HSBC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $44.0K 765 12 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $86.1K 11.6K 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 209 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 21351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW SCHW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 171 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 1705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.9K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLK BLK, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.3K, with a price of $9130.0 per contract. There were 380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 843 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.0K, with a price of $4045.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CME CME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 479 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HSBC HSBC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 479 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 11612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

