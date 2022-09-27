10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $275.00 $49.8K 17.3K 33.3K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $52.00 $314.3K 120 664 CPRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $336.0K 9 600 EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $36.00 $27.7K 731 449 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $98.00 $26.6K 125 358 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $74.2K 7.2K 296 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $385.00 $25.5K 315 235 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $114.00 $25.2K 902 80 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $52.50 $38.2K 57 70 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $51.6K 277 42

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $539.0 per contract. There were 17388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 635 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.3K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 479 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $336.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY EBAY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 7258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA ULTA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 171 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $1286.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

