10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $275.00 $64.5K 9.9K 67.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $80.00 $61.8K 4.4K 7.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $115.00 $27.0K 11.0K 387 MGM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $33.00 $71.2K 396 366 XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $194.0K 7.4K 343 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $27.2K 3.3K 250 CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $33.0K 885 244 HBI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $13.00 $55.0K 905 101 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $320.00 $77.5K 2.2K 77 PII PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $32.9K 1.2K 77

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 9966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 396 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 4496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 11038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM MGM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.0K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 7473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 3337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HBI HBI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 480 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $4310.0 per contract. There were 2240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PII PII, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $366.0 per contract. There were 1220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

