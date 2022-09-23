10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $150.00 $46.0K 42.0K 136.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $240.00 $37.1K 4.3K 36.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $116.7K 836 2.9K ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $280.00 $42.7K 1.4K 1.2K SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $27.8K 752 303 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $29.9K 842 222 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $75.6K 4.6K 176 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $85.6K 8.7K 134 MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $45.00 $77.0K 153 117 CFLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.0K 191 105

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 625 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 42008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1690 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 4393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.7K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWKS SWKS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $5995.0 per contract. There were 842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM AKAM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $3440.0 per contract. There were 4608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 483 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.6K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 8735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT CFLT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 483 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

