10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $276.67 $44.9K 1.0K 74.3K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $9.00 $60.0K 4.0K 6.6K BYD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $105.6K 1.8K 1.3K KMX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $76.5K 2 1.2K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $31.5K 497 669 RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $35.00 $29.2K 4.0K 592 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $45.00 $26.2K 192 300 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $55.00 $32.2K 351 292 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $38.76 $34.4K 2.9K 267 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $125.00 $59.7K 1.5K 203

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $276.67 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 1053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 4028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BYD BYD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 640 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 1828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX KMX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 4011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $38.76 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 1570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

