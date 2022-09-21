10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $145.00 $33.4K 855 7.5K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $212.9K 23.3K 2.7K SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $188.6K 19.7K 2.3K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $23.00 $47.4K 3.2K 1.8K PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $20.00 $52.0K 3.1K 1.0K SIRI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $8.00 $109.7K 0 513 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $32.4K 2.8K 198 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $35.50 $34.8K 13 89 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $67.00 $25.3K 71 68 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $220.00 $75.7K 734 40

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $392.0 per contract. There were 855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2765 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.9K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 23316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.6K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 19785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1758 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 3238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 3138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI SIRI, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 513 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.7K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 2825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $35.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $517.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $2445.0 per contract. There were 734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

