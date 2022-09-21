10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $305.00 $26.4K 10.0K 49.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $123.00 $49.8K 4.6K 13.5K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $15.00 $35.8K 3.0K 7.9K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $19.00 $472.5K 204 2.7K HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $282.50 $34.1K 471 1.7K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $37.50 $37.9K 17 347 F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.00 $31.6K 84.1K 112 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $34.4K 172 110 AN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $35.0K 140 105 LOVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $123.0K 32 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 10078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 895 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2700 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $472.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $282.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 84164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 485 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $3445.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AN AN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOVE LOVE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

