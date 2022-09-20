10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $310.00 $84.0K 20.9K 95.4K EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $79.8K 157 4.5K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $66.0K 1.4K 928 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $102.00 $44.0K 48 928 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $29.6K 16.6K 282 JWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $40.5K 430 128 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $117.00 $78.8K 20 98 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $350.00 $51.2K 276 73 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $257.50 $45.0K 5 50 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $56.00 $54.2K 700 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 20989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 1443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 16617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 486 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.8K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 87 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH RH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

