10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $157.50 $28.4K 27.6K 64.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $487.6K 11.1K 1.0K TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $55.00 $51.3K 79 326 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $137.00 $35.0K 34 284 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $32.6K 27.5K 257 PGY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $6.00 $40.0K 470 247 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $280.00 $25.7K 563 243 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $55.00 $35.3K 1.0K 240 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $123.6K 27 205 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $87.50 $51.6K 6.4K 170

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 27617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 717 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $487.6K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 11197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 486 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 27552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGY PGY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1287.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 269 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.6K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 6483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.