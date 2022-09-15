This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $22.50 $43.0K 4 2.5K NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $31.5K 700 1.8K BAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $80.0K 2.8K 1.0K BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $130.5K 5.5K 993 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $67.50 $66.1K 7.3K 748 MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $92.50 $55.5K 695 468 JNJ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $175.00 $96.5K 2.0K 306 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $485.00 $37.5K 266 260 CI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $250.00 $103.7K 694 165 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $230.00 $114.2K 758 97

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AVTR AVTR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAX BAX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 5576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD GILD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 630 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT MDT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 2063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM HUM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI CI, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 491 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.7K, with a price of $2005.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.2K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.