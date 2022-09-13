This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $34.8K 35.9K 80.8K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $63.2K 125.8K 45.6K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $75.3K 10.3K 2.2K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $27.9K 2.0K 1.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $46.4K 5.7K 1.0K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $69.9K 5.4K 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $45.00 $56.5K 22.3K 752 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $27.7K 4.6K 676 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $324.0K 2.7K 474 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $10.00 $40.9K 2.7K 203

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 35994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3148 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 125842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.3K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 10318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 5717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1029 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 5484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 22314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 4637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $324.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 2741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 647 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 2783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.