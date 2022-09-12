This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $18.00 $76.6K 2.8K 3.0K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $30.00 $28.7K 264 1.1K SPCE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $13.00 $32.5K 3.3K 512 EMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $43.8K 380 284 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/28/22 $35.00 $47.0K 11 235 PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $41.5K 5.8K 206 BLNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $28.00 $149.6K 24 175 CSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.33 $30.1K 1.7K 131 WM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $155.00 $41.1K 153 129 OTIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $77.50 $45.0K 0 92

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FTAI FTAI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 451 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE SPCE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 494 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR EMR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM ZIM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on October 28, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG PLUG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 5876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK BLNK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 494 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.6K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSX CSX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $33.33 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WM WM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 277 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $2740.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OTIS OTIS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.