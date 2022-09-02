This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $157.50 $42.2K 17.3K 74.7K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $58.00 $46.9K 2.7K 5.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $59.1K 27.3K 2.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $265.00 $43.0K 11.6K 2.8K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $155.00 $69.3K 2.3K 2.5K NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $435.00 $27.1K 107 1.4K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $500.00 $44.0K 694 1.3K ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $25.5K 5.2K 975 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $247.50 $99.5K 195 695 SPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $163.5K 2.5K 593

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 17343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 324 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 504 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 27392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 11665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.3K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 2320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOW NOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 5215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDB MDB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPWR SPWR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.5K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 2501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.