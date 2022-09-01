This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $75.00 $29.8K 6.6K 1.6K UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $1.1 million 4.5K 1.6K CHPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $15.50 $44.0K 224 513 RUN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $25.0K 2.9K 342 HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $35.2K 8.5K 271 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $215.00 $99.6K 101 234 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $30.0K 282 201 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $380.00 $30.0K 5.0K 116 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $31.0K 5.1K 30 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $380.00 $27.3K 223 29

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 6687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1450 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 4530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT CHPT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ HTZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 8591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX FDX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.6K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT LMT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 5019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 505 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 5162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $2730.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.