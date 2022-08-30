This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $98.00 $90.3K 30 13.6K VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $114.00 $38.9K 58 6.5K XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $95.00 $37.3K 5.6K 4.0K AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $107.2K 563 1.7K BTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $30.00 $26.4K 7.8K 1.3K SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $45.1K 1.2K 1.3K OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $25.1K 6.9K 813 PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $32.6K 16.5K 653 COP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $37.2K 0 177 EQT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $49.00 $26.9K 759 78

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MPC MPC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 386 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.3K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLO VLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 5612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AR AR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTU BTU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLB SLB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 1228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY OXY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 6943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PBR PBR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 507 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 398 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 16584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COP COP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 290 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $3720.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EQT EQT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $539.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.