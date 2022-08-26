10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/26/22
|$165.00
|$28.1K
|30.2K
|93.3K
|NVDA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/26/22
|$165.00
|$57.3K
|12.5K
|38.2K
|COMM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$8.00
|$33.9K
|6.1K
|2.4K
|INTC
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$40.00
|$31.5K
|18.8K
|1.3K
|AFRM
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|08/26/22
|$35.00
|$103.0K
|1.1K
|961
|ON
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|11/18/22
|$60.00
|$42.0K
|26.9K
|806
|PYPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|09/16/22
|$120.00
|$45.0K
|3.0K
|404
|NTNX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/02/22
|$19.00
|$32.2K
|562
|288
|CRM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$170.00
|$89.0K
|419
|202
|ENPH
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|10/21/22
|$290.00
|$28.4K
|87
|177
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 877 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 30280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93351 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 12599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38254 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For COMM COMM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2426 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 511 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 18894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 961 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 26943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $2652.0 per contract. There were 3039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NTNX NTNX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $2845.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.