10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $165.00 $28.1K 30.2K 93.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $165.00 $57.3K 12.5K 38.2K COMM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $33.9K 6.1K 2.4K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $31.5K 18.8K 1.3K AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $35.00 $103.0K 1.1K 961 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $42.0K 26.9K 806 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $120.00 $45.0K 3.0K 404 NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $19.00 $32.2K 562 288 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $89.0K 419 202 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $290.00 $28.4K 87 177

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 877 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 30280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 12599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COMM COMM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 511 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 18894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 26943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $2652.0 per contract. There were 3039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTNX NTNX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $2845.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

